KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 93,059 tonnes of cargo comprising 68,281 Tones of import cargo and 24,778 Tons of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 68,281 comprised of 33,554 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,100 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 763 tonnes of Urea, 5,195 tonnes of Wheat & 16,669 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 24,778 tonnes comprised of 24,552 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 226 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 5386 containers comprising of 19788 containers import and 3408 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 863 of 20’s and 557 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 300 of 20’s and 275 of 40’s loaded containers while 650 of 20’s and 954 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely, Hyundai Colombo, Clipper Palma, Seaspan Osaka and M.T. Quetta have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, Green Pole, Ital Usodimare, Cypress, Chem Guard, Thorswind and Xin Chang Shu have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Riku’ left the Port on Tuesday morning while three more ships, Two Million Ways, Hafnia Aquamarine and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 130,385 tonnes, comprising 119,437 tonnes imports cargo and 10,948 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,224` Containers (580 TEUs Imports and 644 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Maersk Atlantra, MSC Sasha and Rigel & another ship ‘Sea Power’ carrying Containers and Wheat are expected to take berths at QICT and FAP on Tuesday, 27th Dec-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022