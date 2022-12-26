AGL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4%)
ANL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.27%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
EFERT 78.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
EPCL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.52%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.49%)
OGDC 76.16 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.2%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.84%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.88%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.41%)
UNITY 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
WAVES 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 3,967 Increased By 37.4 (0.95%)
BR30 14,112 Increased By 265.4 (1.92%)
KSE100 40,143 Increased By 473.8 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,770 Increased By 169.4 (1.16%)
Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 10:11am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, aided by a rebound in metal stocks after a sharp slide last week, although a rise in oil prices and concerns over a prolonged high rate regime in the United States capped gains.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.40% at 17,875.80, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41% to 60,093.65.

Barring pharma, all the major sectoral indexes advanced, with metal rising over 1% having shed over 4% in the previous session.

Asian markets recovered from a mixed start in the last week of the year, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.23%.

Wall Street equities settled to a moderately higher close on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months.

Indian shares extend losses on COVID, inflation worries

However, demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Fed from rate hikes next year, which investors fear may end up pushing the economy into a recession.

Capping the gains in domestic equities were also higher oil prices, which rose after Russia said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. Brent crude hovered around $84.

Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country’s import bill.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

