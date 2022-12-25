AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow footsteps of Jinnah as nation celebrates his 146th birthday

  • Stress the need to put an end to internal differences and work tirelessly for the progress of the country
BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2022 Updated December 25, 2022 12:51pm
President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah have urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure progress and prosperity of the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

They expressed gratitude to Quaid-e-Azam for carving out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent where they are free to realize their dreams.

The President in his message renewed Pakistan's pledge to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He reiterated his commitment to “always cherish and uphold Quaid’s vision for Pakistan where we mobilise all our resources in a systematic and organised way and tackle the grave issues that confront us with grim determination and discipline worthy of a great nation”.

The Prime Minister in his message said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

He stressed the need to put an end to internal differences and work tirelessly for the progress of the country.

In a tweet, the prime minister asserted: “Quaid-i-Azam single-handedly changed the course of history through his sheer willpower, clarity of thought & unwavering struggle.”

He added that “commitment to constitutionalism marked his (Quaid-i-Azam’s) leadership” while remarking that the founder’s “motto of unity, faith & discipline continues to serve as a clarion call for the nation”.

The nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with traditional zeal and fervour.

The commemoration of the day began with a change of guards ceremony held at Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi today where the Pakistan Air Force cadets handed over the guards’ duties to the cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy.

Major General Umer Aziz, the chief guest on the occasion, laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha prayers.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi led the struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

