Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
LAHORE: The nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi led the struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

On the birthday of the Founder of Pakistan, national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at NA

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam. In these events, speakers will highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, while change of guard ceremony would also take place. A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Newspapers will bring out supplements while TV channels will present programs to highlight the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

