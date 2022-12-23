AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.53%)
OGDC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.79%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.97%)
TPL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.84%)
TRG 112.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.78%)
UNITY 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
WAVES 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 225.64 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 03:55pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee ended the day with a marginal decline for the fourth consecutive session against the US dollar, dropping 0.09% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 225.64 after a fall of Re0.21 against the greenback. The rupee has depreciated by 21.82% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 225.43 after a decline of Re0.03 or 0.01% in the inter-bank market.

Pakistan’s economic situation continues to remain in the doldrums, as foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $584 million to a critical level of $6.12 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since April 2014.

The low level of reserves underscore the urgent need for the resumption of Pakistan’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is currently stalled at the level of talks over the ninth review.

Moreover, global ratings agency S&P Global on Thursday cut Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to “CCC+” from “B” to reflect a continued weakening of the country’s external, fiscal and economic metrics.

Globally, the dollar was on the frontfoot on Friday, as solid US economic data reinforced the need for the Federal Reserve to stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path and further raised the odds of higher-for-longer rates.

The greenback rose broadly overnight, though was hobbled against the Japanese yen, which has continued to draw solid demand after the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy tweak earlier in the week.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index stood at 104.35.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season.

Pakistan Oil prices SBP foreign exchange dollar index currency market Dollar rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee Ratings agency

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Pakistan’s auto parts maker extends production shutdown amid drop in sales

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.7 against dollar

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Read more stories