KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (December 22, 2022).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 21-12-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 16,700 235 16,935 16,735 +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 17,879 252 18,149 17,935 +214/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments