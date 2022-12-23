AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (December 22, 2022).

The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-12-2022
37.324 KG        16,700        235        16,935        16,735       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,879        252        18,149        17,935       +214/-
