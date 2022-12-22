AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
Russia will find ‘antidote’ to Patriot missiles in Ukraine: Putin

AFP Published December 22, 2022
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed an announcement from the United States that it will provide Ukraine with its advanced Patriot air defence system to help counter aerial attacks.

Blast kills official in Russia-controlled Ukraine town: authorities

“Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon… there will always be an antidote. So the people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It’s just prolonging the conflict, that’s all,” Putin told reporters.

More to follow

