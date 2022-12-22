Russia will find ‘antidote’ to Patriot missiles in Ukraine: Putin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed an announcement from the United States that it will provide Ukraine with its advanced Patriot air defence system to help counter aerial attacks.

“Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon… there will always be an antidote. So the people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It’s just prolonging the conflict, that’s all,” Putin told reporters.

