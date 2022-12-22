AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Ghufran Memon made PASS secy

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: The federal government, Wednesday, made regular appointment on the slot of secretary poverty alleviation and social safety (PASS) with the appointment of Abdul Ghufran Memon.

He has replaced Dr Fakhre Alam Irfan, an officer in Basic Scale (BS) 22 from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) — who was given the additional charge of PASS Ministry in May this year.

Irfan is presently performing duties as Secretary National Health Services Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC). Ghufran Memon, also an officer in BS- 22, hails from Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS). He is transferred and posted as Secretary PASS with immediate effect and until further orders, a notification issued by the Establishment Division stated.

Separately, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Yusuf Khan, Wednesday, briefed Parliamentary Secretary on PASS Naveed Amir Jeeva on the functioning of BISP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government BISP Benazir Income Support Programme Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Fakhre Alam Irfan NHSRC Abdul Ghufran Memon

