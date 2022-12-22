AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at the glass half full

“I am very confused.” “About what?” “We are back in the position of will they or wont they.” “Look ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

“I am very confused.” “About what?”

“We are back in the position of will they or wont they.”

“Look at the glass as half full.”

“That is even more confusing – because those with the glass half full are just as strong asset-wise as those with the glass half empty.”

“Indeed, so you are confused whether the dissolution of the Punjab assembly will take precedence over the vote of confidence…”

“And to further complicate matters it is not clear whether the Governor’s order can be declared unconstitutional or…”

“And if the matter goes to the court then one side will hail the decision while the other side will…”

“OK, so the controversy will continue but the decision will be implemented.”

“Hmmmm.”

“What?”

“Do you remember the court ruling that sugar prices should be brought down and that never happened…I am not going to say any more for fear of contempt…”

“Good idea but you know this perennial impasse like situation does require the need for a neutral umpire don’t you think.”

“I guess but The Khan has created greater confusion because he wants a non-neutral umpire.”

“Nawaz Sharif wants a subordinate umpire so isn’t that the same?”

“Yes and what about Chaudhary Pervez Elahi who is a key player for the country’s politicians today.”

“Chaudhary Pervez Elahi doesn’t play the game.”

“I thought he has played his cards just right these days with the two protagonists seeking his support…”

“Yes but his day will pass as soon as elections are held.”

“OK right but as I said Chaudhary Pervez Elahi doesn’t play the game though he is sitting on the bench and gets up if the umpire needs a glass of water or perhaps his whistle falls down and he dashes off to retrieve it for the umpire or….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

