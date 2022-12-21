AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Dec 21, 2022
Sports

Pakistan announce Test squad for home series against New Zealand

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2022 05:55pm
Uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali made the cut as Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim announced the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which will start at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday, 26 December, the cricket board said.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement, Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan Ali has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, were dropped from the squad after the recently concluded series against England which Pakistan lost 3-0 at home solid.

Both players have been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

PCB announces schedule for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

Haris Rauf has not been included in the squad as he is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test. However, fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests due to a shoulder niggle, has been declared fit and as such, retained in the squad.

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

