Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Hamid Waleed Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finally lodged an FIR against three officers from Lahore for their connivance with each other to breach dishonestly and fraudulently the tax data of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family and disclosing the same to unauthorized persons.

According to the FIR, copy available with Business Recorder, Member Information Technology FBR Abdul Majid Yousfani has lodged the complaint with the FIA anti-corruption circles Islamabad last week.

According to details, one Shahzad Niaz, Supervisor Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore accessed the tax record of Qamar Javed Bajwa on 18/01/2022 and 20/01/2022 and his spouse Ayesha Amjad several times on 15/12/2021, 03/01/2022 and 21/02/2022 and subsequently shared it illegally with Arshad Ali Qureshi, Supervisor Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore through his WhatsApp number.

Bajwa’s tax record: two more FBR officers suspended

Similarly, another Muhammad Adeel Ashraf, UDC at RTO Lahore, accessed the tax record of Mahnoor Sabir, daughter-in-law of Bajwa without authorization and illegally shared with Arshad Ali Qureshi through Shahzad Niaz.

Furthermore, Arshad Ali Qureshi disclosed the same information to unauthorized persons for wrongful gains. Hence, they have committed offences of criminal misconduct through unauthorized access to information system/data and its copy/transmission.

FIA FIR FBR RTO Lahore Bajwa’s tax record Gen Retd Qamar Javed Bajwa

