Dec 04, 2022
Business & Finance

Bajwa’s tax record: two more FBR officers suspended

Hamid Waleed Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended another two officers in connection with the leakage of tax record of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a notification date 2-12-22, copy available with Business Recorder, Narjes Shaheen Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Inland Revenue, RTO Lahore, and Ahsan Kaleem Khan, Second Secretary (Reform and Modernization Wing) FBR (HQ), Islamabad, have been suspended for a period of 120 days with immediate effect.

Sources confirmed that the suspension of the two officers has been carried out in connection with the leakage of the tax record of former army chief Gen Bajwa.

However, sources close to Narjes pointed out that she had no idea why she had been suspended, as no one had either contacted or questioned her in this regard. She was also not part of the ongoing inquiry on the matter and she has read her name in the notification on the web, they added.

The latest development has panicked the FBR staff countrywide and a vacuum of understanding can easily be read out on their faces at the level of field formations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Qamar Javed Bajwa FBR RTO Ahsan Kaleem Khan Narjes Shaheen Ali Khan

