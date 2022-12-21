AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
Taliban ban university education for Afghan girls

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2022
KABUL: The Taliban authorities on Tuesday ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls, the ministry of higher education said in a letter issued to all government and private univers ties. “You all are informed to implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice,” said the letter signed by Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem.

The spokesman for the ministry, Ziaullah Hashimi, who tweeted the letter, confirmed the order in a text message to AFP.

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of girls and women sat university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to choose engineering and medicine as future careers. After the takeover of the country by the hardline Islamists in August last year, universities were forced to implement new rules including gender segregated classrooms and entrances, while women were only permitted to be taught by women professors or old men. Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from secondary school education, severely limiting university intake.

