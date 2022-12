SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may break a support at $6.46 per bushel and fall towards the next support of $6.41-3/4.

The contract has briefly pierced below this support.

Chances are it could overcome this barrier soon, as a bounce from the recent low $6.35 has completed.

CBOT corn poised to rise into $6.76 to $6.81-3/4 range

Over the next few days, corn is expected to revisit this low.

A break above $6.50-1/2 could lead to a gain to $6.53-3/4.