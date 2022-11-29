AGL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
ANL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
EFERT 80.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.82%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
MLCF 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.05%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 145.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.09%)
UNITY 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
WAVES 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,811 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.07%)
KSE100 42,267 Increased By 195.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,609 Increased By 104.8 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn poised to rise into $6.76 to $6.81-3/4 range

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 12:57pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn is poised to break a resistance at $6.72-3/4 per bushel and rise into $6.76 to $6.81-3/4 range.

The rise on Monday suggests an extension of a wave c from $6.58-1/4.

This wave is unlikely to complete around $6.72-3/4, after it travelled to this level again.

Instead, it may extend to $6.81-3/4.

A wedge may turn out to be a bullish pattern, suggesting a target of $6.81-3/4 as well.

The pattern will be confirmed when corn breaks $6.72-3/4. Support is at $6.67, a break below could open the way towards $6.58-1/4 to $6.63-3/4 range.

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes of corn

Signals on the daily chart are not as bullish as that on the hourly chart, as corn is stuck in a neutral range of $6.57 to $6.78.

To form a longer-term view, an escape from the range is much needed.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn poised to rise into $6.76 to $6.81-3/4 range

PD prepares $496m gas pipeline augmentation plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Hina Rabbani Khar meets Afghan foreign minister on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing in China’s COVID controls

S&P Global lowers 2023 growth forecast for emerging markets

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Read more stories