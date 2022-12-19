Pakistan celebs cheer for Argentina, indulge in fan moments in Qatar

Pakistan's Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, and Sajal Ali were among the country's celebrities seen cheering for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup final, which saw the Lionel Messi-inspired team clinch their third title after beating France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium. However, in an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

Hayat posted pictures as the match progressed at the Lusail stadium, cheering on with Saeed and Ali, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, as well as a rudimentary selfie with former English football player David Beckham.

Photo: Instagram @mehwishhayatofficial

Photo: Instagram @mehwishhayatofficial

Photo: Instagram @mehwishhayatofficial

Saeed also posted pictures of the game, congratulating Argentina on their victory.

Photo: instagram @saeedhumayun

Photo: instagram @saeedhumayun

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was also in attendance, making history as the first Indian to unveil the prestigious Jules Rimet trophy at the stadium along with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas, which was presented in a custom made Louis Vuitton travel case. Padukone is an ambassador for the French luxury brand.

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during final: report

Her husband Ranveer Singh was also in attendance, as he posted videos of the game along with a photo of them together writing, "Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai."

Singh also posted photos of his wife unveiling the trophy, writing how he's bursting with pride.

Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player while Kylian Mbappe of France came second to Messi for that award but did manage to win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Messi also vowed to continue playing for his country despite finally realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," he told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.

Argentina awaits to welcome home Messi and World Cup winners