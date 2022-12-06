AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Life & Style

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during final: report

Published 06 Dec, 2022
Bollywood's Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the final to be held on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, reported Indian publication Business Standard, citing sources close to the actor's team.

According to reports, Padukone is expected to fly to Qatar soon to participate in the event.

The 36-year-old actor will be the first Bollywood actor to be given the recognition at an international sporting event of such a magnitude. The development comes just a few months after Padukone represented India as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, held earlier this year.

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone to be Louis Vuitton’s first Indian ambassador

She has been making waves in the fashion world as well, being named brand ambassador for luxury French couture house Louis Vuitton earlier in the year, followed by ambassador for fine French jewellery house Cartier.

Padukone was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year to conflicting reviews. However, her performance garnered appreciation.

She will next appear in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will be released on January 25, 2023.

Deepika Padukone, Rami Malek attend Cartier event in Madrid

At the moment, Padukone is filming a multilingual science-fiction movie 'Project K'. The film also stars Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

According to India's The Economic Times, a remake of 'The Intern' is also in the works with Amitabh Bachchan.

