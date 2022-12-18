AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup

AFP Published December 18, 2022
DOHA: Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Ball

