AGL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
ANL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.11%)
AVN 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.32%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.6%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.12%)
FCCL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.93%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
GGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.72%)
MLCF 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
PAEL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.49%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
TRG 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
WAVES 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.43%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,073 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,638 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.53%)
KSE100 41,017 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.69%)
KSE30 15,130 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Sunak to attend Baltic summit, meet UK troops in Estonia

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 12:26pm
Follow us

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet his Nordic, Baltic and Dutch counterparts at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in the Latvian capital Riga on Monday, before heading to Estonia to meet British and NATO troops, the government said.

The JEF, a British-led group of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, will be addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

At the summit, Sunak will call on leaders to sustain or increase lethal aid, economic resilience and political backing to Ukraine in its resistance against Russia’s invasion, according to a British government statement.

The prime minister’s call comes after the UK announced it will supply hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine next year, in a package worth 250 million pounds ($305 million).

Sunak will also discuss support to Finland and Sweden ahead of them joining the NATO security grouping and scaling up joint exercises to further strengthen the JEF alliance.

Britain must do more to promote its values abroad: Sunak

After the JEF summit, Sunak is expected to meet Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, before heading to Estonia to meet UK and NATO troops serving on the military alliance’s eastern flank on the Russian border.

Sunak will sign a technology partnership agreement with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, to bolster technology ties and support new digital infrastructure, the statement said.

NATO Rishi Sunak UK troops Baltic summit Estonia

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Sunak to attend Baltic summit, meet UK troops in Estonia

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

PDM govt tries to size up post-IK move situation

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Oil rises as China recovery, US buyback plan brighten outlook

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Read more stories