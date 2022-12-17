‘Butcher of Gujarat’: Khar defends Bilawal’s anti-Modi remarks

ISLAMABAD: Minster of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Friday defended Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the “Butcher of Gujrat”, saying the foreign minister has explained the Indian hypocrisy well.

In a tweet, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stated that India has used its presidency of the UN Security Council to beat the terrorism drum while being caught red handed perpetrating terrorism regularly in Pakistan. “Countless innocent lives lost and region destabilized! [Foreign Minister] @BBhutto Zardari has explained this hypocrisy well.

Worth ur 4 minutes,” she said while commenting on a viral video from Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s press conference earlier in New York on Thursday. “I am the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister is a victim of terrorism – is the son of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

The PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif when he was CM of Punjab his home minister was assisted by terrorists. Political parties, civil society and the average people in Pakistan across the board have been victims of perpetrators of terrorists,” Bilawal told the presser.

“I would like to remind the Minister of External Affairs of India that Osama bin Laden is dead but the ‘Butcher of Gujrat’ lives and he’s the Prime Minister of India. He [Modi] was banned entering this country [US] until he becomes the prime minister,” Foreign Minister Bilawal further said.

