AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM approves name of Khosa as member KE BoD

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Dec, 2022 07:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the name of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, former Federal Secretary as Member of Board of Directors (BoD) of Karachi Electric (KE), representing the Federal government as private Director, in addition to appointment of Secretary Power and Secretary Finance as ex-officio members of Board, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

K-Electric is a corporate entity registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement 2005, Government of Pakistan is a minority shareholder on KE Board and currently holds 24.36 per cent share, while 66.4 per cent are with KES Power and 9.24 per cent are with others. The Board of Directors of KE consist of 13 directors, out of which three are nominated by the GoP, 9 by KES Power and 1 by others.

As per existing practice, the GoP has been nominating two ex-officio directors and one independent director on the Board of KE to represent shareholding.

Accordingly, following ex-officio nominations were proposed: (i) Secretary Power Division (ex-officio); and (ii) Secretary Finance Division (ex-officio).

Further, for the nomination of third Director, following panel was proposed: (i) Nasir Mahmood Khosa (former Federal Secretary and former Chief Secretary Punjab);(ii) Javed Aslam (former Federal Secretary and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister); and (iii) Agha Jan Akhtar (former Chairman Port Qasim Authority, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab).

Power Division had sought approval of Prime Minister for the nomination of ex-officio director and also nomination of one independent director from the given panel.

Power Division further stated that nominations by the Federal Government on the KE’s BoD are to be approved by the Federal Cabinet, in terms of Cabinet Division’s U.O No.7-1(2018) issued on March 16, 2018, prior approval of Prime Minster is required to place the summary before the Federal Cabinet.

The final approval of three new directors, representing the federal government on KE Board will be granted by the Federal Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif KE PM Shehbaz Sharif K-Electric KE Board of Directors Nasir Mahmood Khosa member KE BoD

Comments

1000 characters

PM approves name of Khosa as member KE BoD

Senate passes amended Foreign Investment Act amid uproar

Jul-Nov CAD shrinks 57pc YoY

Jul-Nov FDI declines 51pc to $430m YoY

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Discounted crude, refined products: Pakistan-Russia IGC to meet in Jan

PSO may acquire govt stakes in NPP, Gepco

Rs5 PL hike on HSD may not help govt achieve Rs31bn monthly target

Cherries: MoC acquires market access to China

CII should not be there if its recommendations are not considered or implemented: SC

New trove of secret Kennedy assassination files made public

Read more stories