Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Published 16 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd       09-12-2022   16-12-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       06-12-2022   19-12-2022
Aruj Industries Ltd              13-12-2022   19-12-2022     Nil                          19-12-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd #      13-12-2022   19-12-2022                                  19-12-2022
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd #                 14-12-2022   20-12-2022                                  20-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st               11-12-2022   22-12-2022     NIL                          22-12-2022
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd           16-12-2022   22-12-2022     Nil                          22-12-2022
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd   16-12-2022   23-12-2022     NIL                          23-12-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd #          17-12-2022   23-12-2022                                  23-12-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-12-2022   26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #           20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                  26-12-2022
East West Insurance
 Company Ltd                     23-12-2022   26-12-2022     10% (i) (B)   21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            20-12-2022   27-12-2022     200% (F)      16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd #                    21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd #                      21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd       21-12-2022   27-12-2022     25%R          19-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd #     21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #            21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                  27-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd           15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #             21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                  28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #             22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                  28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #           23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                  29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                  21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
 INDUSTRIES LTD   #              23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #              23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd #     23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd #                    24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                  30-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                   23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
Amtex Ltd #                      23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD # #                  24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd #                    28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                  31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
 Engineering Ltd #               26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                      2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd #                    27-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                      2-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering   5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23      460%            3-Jan-23      12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      6-Jan-23     15-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

