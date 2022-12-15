AGL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
ANL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.68%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.55%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.29%)
EFERT 80.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.98%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FCCL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.21%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
GGGL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
GGL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.32%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
MLCF 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.12%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.72%)
PAEL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
PRL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.4%)
TPL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
TPLP 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.96%)
TREET 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2%)
TRG 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.07%)
UNITY 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -57.6 (-1.38%)
BR30 14,878 Decreased By -293.8 (-1.94%)
KSE100 41,213 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.26%)
KSE30 15,272 Decreased By -191.3 (-1.24%)
Oil dips as dollar firms while more rate hikes loom

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 10:39am
SINGAPORE: Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks also heightened demand concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.06 per barrel by 0430 GMT, while US crude futures slid 74 cents, or 1.0%, to $76.54.

Both contracts fell as the dollar gained.

A stronger dollar weakens oil demand as it makes the commodity more expensive for those holding other currencies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the US central bank will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

“Oil price is under pressure today as the Fed’s hawkish guidance for its monetary policy sparked renewed concerns about economic growth again, lifting the US dollar and sending commodity prices down,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Chinese economic data for November were “much lower than expected, further darkening the demand outlook,” Teng added.

Oil prices up amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

The world’s second-biggest economy lost more steam as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Also weighing on oil prices, Canada’s TC Energy Corp said it is resuming operations in a section of its Keystone pipeline, a week after a leak of more than 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas triggered the whole pipe’s shutdown.

Price declines were capped by projections from the International Energy Agency, which see Chinese oil demand recovering next year after a contraction this year of 400,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, US crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

US gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 223.6 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels to 120.2 million barrels.

“Commercial crude oil inventories rose as refineries trimmed their runs,” said Citi analysts in a note. Refined product inventories also rose robustly as end-user demand continues to taper off in light of high energy prices and net exports of refined products rose, the analysts wrote.

