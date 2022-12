ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday issued notifications for the appointment of three new Commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to the three notifications issued by the Finance Division late Tuesday night, the federal government has appointed Akif Saeed, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi and Abdul Rehman Warraich as new Commissioners in SECP for a period of three years with immediate effect.

