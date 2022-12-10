Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended December 8, recorded no change on average, however, increase was observed in the prices of food items including onions (8.74per cent), bananas (2.36per cent), rice basmati broken (2.22per cent), eggs (1.98 per cent), sugar (1.17per cent) and non-food item LPG (2.47per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.66per cent mainly due to an increase in prices of onions (422.57per cent), diesel (64.57 per cent, tea Lipton (62.61per cent), salt powdered (57.35 per cent), eggs (55.28per cent), petrol (53.85per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 per cent, bananas (50.58per cent), tomatoes (49.04per cent), pulse gram (48.06per cent), pulse moong (45.44per cent), mustard oil (42.96per cent) and maash (39.98 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (40.90per cent), gur (4.76per cent) and electricity for q1 (2.67per cent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 218.52 points against 218.51 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06per cent) items nincreased, 08 (15.69per cent) items decreased and 19 (37.25per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 remained the same, for Rs17,732-22,888 it decreased by 0.02 per cent while for Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.01 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include onions (8.74per cent), LPG (7.71per cent), bananas (2.36per cent), rice basmati broken (2.22per cent), eggs (1.98per cent), match box each (1.95per cent), salt powdered (1.33per cent), sugar (1.17per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.85per cent), pulse moong (0.77per cent), energy saver (0.71per cent), shirting (0.46 per cent), powdered milk Nido(0.35per cent), garlic (0.32per cent), maash (0.31per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.28per cent), tea prepared (0.14per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.13per cent), gur (0.12per cent), milk fresh (0.12per cent), curd (0.09per cent), mustard oil (0.04per cent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.02per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (25.48per cent), chicken (3.70per cent), potatoes (3.68per cent), masoor (0.38 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.32per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.32per cent), pulse gram (0.30per cent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.28per cent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included bread plain (small size), beef with bone, mutton, chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked beef, cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

