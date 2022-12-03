SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended December 1, recorded a decrease of 0.16 percent due to a decline in prices of food items including tomatoes (12.26 percent), onions (2.79 percent), chicken (1.71 percent), pulse gram (0.68 percent) and non-food item LPG (0.42 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.56 percent mainly due to an increase in prices of onions (388.52 percent), tomatoes (73.25 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), tea Lipton (62.61 percent), salt powdered (55.29 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), pulse gram (52.71 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), bananas (52.02 percent), eggs (51.87 percent), moong (47.67 percent), maash (43.44 percent), and mustard oil (42.51 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (40.90 percent), gur (5.35 percent), and electricity for Q1 (2.67 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.51 points against 218.87 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased, and 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above decreased by 0.34 percent, 0.30 percent, 0.24 percent, 0.18 percent, and 0.10 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include bananas (3.36 percent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190 gm packet each (1.72 percent), potatoes (1.65 percent), match box (1.32 percent), salt powdered (National/Shan) 800 gm packet each (1.32 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.23 percent), eggs (0.99 percent), garlic (0.81 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.76 percent), cooked beef (0.76 percent), bread plain (0.69 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.56 percent), milk (0.54 percent), rice basmati broken (0.52 percent), mustard oil (0.43 percent), sugar (0.68 percent), curd (0.27 percent), shirting (0.23 percent), moong (0.21 percent), powdered milk Nido 390gm polybag (0.20 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.09 percent), cooked daal (0.01 percent), and maash (0.01 percent).

