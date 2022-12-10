AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Flood recovery efforts US reiterates its commitment

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A top US State Department official, Elizabeth Horst, has underscored the Biden Administration’s commitment to working with Pakistan to support its flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy and address challenges in the way of expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) for South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad December 8-9 to discuss the US support for Pakistan’s flood recovery with government leaders, the US Embassy said here on Friday.

During her visit, PDAS Horst met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, and Chief of Staff of the National Disaster Management Authority Brigadier Naik Nam.

“Her discussions underscored the US government’s commitment to working with Pakistan to support its flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy, respond to climate change, and address challenges that stand in the way of expanding trade and investment between our countries,” the embassy said in a statement at the conclusion of her two day-visit.

She also spoke with members of Pakistan’s civil society to discuss initiatives to combat gender-based violence, as well as strategies to ensure underserved communities are represented in flood recovery efforts.

The statement added that the United States had provided more than $97 million to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan this year.

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

“PDAS Horst’s visit was part of an ongoing effort to explore further ways to support Pakistan’s flood recovery and resilience, including through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance,” it added.

The US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; to strengthen climate resilience; and to foster inclusive economic growth. These issues are even more critical in the aftermath of the devastating floods, it added.

PDAS Horst also held a discussion with civil society leaders with expertise on humanitarian relief, women’s rights, children’s rights, and minority rights. She stressed the US position that humanitarian relief and flood recovery should be inclusive.

“For 75 years, the United States has valued our long-standing bilateral partnership with Pakistan. As Pakistan continues to recover from the floods, our support for affected communities will remain steadfast,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan floods US State Department biden administration Elizabeth Horst Floods in Pakistan US embassy in Islamabad flood recovery

Comments

1000 characters

Flood recovery efforts US reiterates its commitment

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Wapda asked to shift troops from Dasu hospital

Matters adjudicated by courts: FBR maintains no data bank

Read more stories