Flood recovery efforts US reiterates its commitment

ISLAMABAD: A top US State Department official, Elizabeth Horst, has underscored the Biden Administration’s commitment to working with Pakistan to support its flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy and address challenges in the way of expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) for South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad December 8-9 to discuss the US support for Pakistan’s flood recovery with government leaders, the US Embassy said here on Friday.

During her visit, PDAS Horst met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, and Chief of Staff of the National Disaster Management Authority Brigadier Naik Nam.

“Her discussions underscored the US government’s commitment to working with Pakistan to support its flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy, respond to climate change, and address challenges that stand in the way of expanding trade and investment between our countries,” the embassy said in a statement at the conclusion of her two day-visit.

She also spoke with members of Pakistan’s civil society to discuss initiatives to combat gender-based violence, as well as strategies to ensure underserved communities are represented in flood recovery efforts.

The statement added that the United States had provided more than $97 million to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan this year.

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

“PDAS Horst’s visit was part of an ongoing effort to explore further ways to support Pakistan’s flood recovery and resilience, including through the US-Pakistan Green Alliance,” it added.

The US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; to strengthen climate resilience; and to foster inclusive economic growth. These issues are even more critical in the aftermath of the devastating floods, it added.

PDAS Horst also held a discussion with civil society leaders with expertise on humanitarian relief, women’s rights, children’s rights, and minority rights. She stressed the US position that humanitarian relief and flood recovery should be inclusive.

“For 75 years, the United States has valued our long-standing bilateral partnership with Pakistan. As Pakistan continues to recover from the floods, our support for affected communities will remain steadfast,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022