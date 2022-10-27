US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome announced on Thursday an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the flood-affected population in Pakistan.

This new funding brings total US assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year, stated a US Embassy press release.

Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit with USAID’s implementing partner, ACTED, in the Shikarpur District of Sindh. Blome spoke with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.

The funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach approximately 2 million people, it said.

With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters, according to the statement.

“The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches,” the statement added. “Because women and girls are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, like flooding, the United States is providing increased protection support to prevent gender-based violence as well as provide support for survivors.”

Finally, the logistics support to partners will help accelerate the delivery of relief assistance to those in need, the statement read.

On behalf of United States, Blome expressed sorrow over loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan on account of flooding. We stand with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time, he said.

In September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $10 million to Islamabad for food security programme in a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

"The Foreign Minister apprised Secretary Blinken about the devastation caused by the cataclysmic floods with more than 33 million people displaced and a huge loss of lives and livelihoods," the Foreign Office (FO) had said then.

Bilawal highlighted the relief efforts of the Pakistani government and people and thanked the US government for its assistance, the FO said.

In August, the US pledged to provide $30 million in support for Pakistan following severe rains and flooding.

"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan," a statement said then.