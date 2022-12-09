AGL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.09%)
Kuwait cuts Jan 2023 crude prices for Asia

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 11:35am
SINGAPORE: Kuwait dropped the official selling price (OSP) for two crude grades it sells to Asia in January from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

The producer has set the December Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $2.10 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down $1.10 from the previous month.

What happened to the 2022 global oil rally?

It also cut the January Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $6.50 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 5 cents lower from the previous month.

Oman Dubai Kuwait Export Crude

