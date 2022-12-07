AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 25.4 (0.61%)
BR30 15,489 Increased By 153.6 (1%)
KSE100 41,775 Increased By 234.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 15,430 Increased By 65.1 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

  • Schools to remain closed every Friday and Saturday, in addition to Sunday
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 01:08pm
Children play amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 7, 2022. Photo AFP
Children play amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 7, 2022. Photo AFP
Follow us

The Government of Punjab announced on Wednesday the closure of schools three days a week across Lahore due to smog and worsening air quality, Aaj News reported.

The notification by the provincial government said that all public and private schools in District Lahore shall remain closed every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the government to notify the closure of schools in the provincial capital for at least three days a week.

Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 7, 2022. Photo AFP
Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 7, 2022. Photo AFP

LCCI, EPD hold session on Clean Air Policy and Action Plan

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has termed the smog a “calamity”, and said that action should be taken to control the factors that caused it.

On Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was 265 (very unhealthy) while on Tuesday, it was at 284 (very unhealthy).

Air quality in Lahore usually worsens during the winter season from October to February, due to a combination of vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke from brick kilns, the burning of crop residue and general waste, and dust from construction sites.

Labourers load goods on a truck along a road amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. (Photo AFP
Labourers load goods on a truck along a road amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. (Photo AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recently revealed that the country's next major and extreme environmental challenge will be smog.

A report by International Growth Centre and Consortium for Development Policy Research shows that air pollution has remained number two in the last decade among major risk factors that drive most deaths and disability combined for Pakistan after malnutrition.

Exposure to high level of air pollutants such as PM 2.5 not only has health-related consequences, but also non-health consequences, and how the poor are much more vulnerable.

Last year in December, the Punjab government has lodged 2,970 FIRs, sealed 797 industrial units abd imposed fines worth Rs4.48 million on those involved in stubble burning besides imposing over Rs10 million to the owners of brick kilns to control smog in the city

Lahore schools smog

Comments

1000 characters

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

IMF programme: Govt remains committed, Dar tells Nong

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

Read more stories