Indian shares end flat

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed largely flat on Monday as upbeat November services activity data helped reverse earlier losses in the final minutes of a volatile session.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.05% lower at 62,834.60. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.03% higher at 18,701.05.

Both the indexes fell as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.

“Positive services PMI data could have triggered the recovery from lower levels in intraday trade,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Services.