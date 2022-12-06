AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Indian shares end flat

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022
BENGALURU: Indian shares closed largely flat on Monday as upbeat November services activity data helped reverse earlier losses in the final minutes of a volatile session.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.05% lower at 62,834.60. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.03% higher at 18,701.05.

Both the indexes fell as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.

“Positive services PMI data could have triggered the recovery from lower levels in intraday trade,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Services.

