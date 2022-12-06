Indian shares end flat

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed largely flat on Monday as upbeat November services activity data helped reverse earlier losses in the final minutes of a volatile session.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.05% lower at 62,834.60. The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.03% higher at 18,701.05.
Both the indexes fell as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.
“Positive services PMI data could have triggered the recovery from lower levels in intraday trade,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Services.
Comments