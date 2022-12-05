US seeing most flu hospitalizations cases in a decade, CDC says

WASHINGTON: The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade at this time of year, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, adding that 14 youth have died so far this flu season.

US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking to reporters in a news briefing, added US hospital systems continue to be stressed with a high number of patients with other respiratory illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19.