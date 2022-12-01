AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S. CDC to expand wastewater testing for poliovirus in some communities

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 12:24am
Follow us

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will expand wastewater testing for poliovirus in areas with low vaccination coverage or counties that are linked to a case in New York reported in July.

Detection of poliovirus in sewage or wastewater indicates someone in the community is shedding the virus.

The strategic use of testing, which is expected to last at least four months once initiated, can help determine if poliovirus is present in other parts of the country. The CDC said this can be used to target vaccination efforts and rapidly improve local polio vaccination coverage if needed.

US records first polio case in almost a decade

In July, the first confirmed case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade turned up in an adult in Rockland County in New York.

Polio can cause irreversible paralysis in some cases, but it can be prevented by a vaccine. While there is no known cure, three doses of the vaccine provide at least 99% protection.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health are among the first locations to explore plans to start collecting wastewater samples in specific communities for analysis at CDC's polio laboratory, the health agency said.

US CDC poliovirus

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. CDC to expand wastewater testing for poliovirus in some communities

Govt remains committed to eliminate interest-based banking system in Pakistan: Dar

At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar for second day

Blast in Hangu mine leaves 9 dead, 4 injured

YouTube says fixing issues after reported outages

Aramco discovers two new Saudi gas fields

Pakistan’s REER rises to 17-month high at 100.4 in October

Oil up over $2 on tighter supply while OPEC+ talks limit gains

World Bank says remittances up 5% in 2022, but growth to slow to 2% next year

Punjab local government election to be held in April: ECP

Read more stories