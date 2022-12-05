‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday confirmed the reports that banned outfit IS-KP had claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul.

“We have seen reports that IS-KP (Islamic State- Khorasan Province) has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on 2 December,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

No plan to shut embassy

This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack was yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism posed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

“We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism,” it was further reiterated. The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt. The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said.