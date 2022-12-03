AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022
No plan to shut embassy

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday refuted media reports about any plan to close Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul or withdraw the diplomats in the wake of an attack on the country’s head of mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani in the Afghan capital earlier in the day.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.”

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

She said that Pakistan is in contact with the interim government in Afghanistan and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and Mission in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Pakistan Foreign office Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul Pakistani envoy in Kabul

