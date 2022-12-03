No plan to shut embassy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday refuted media reports about any plan to close Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul or withdraw the diplomats in the wake of an attack on the country’s head of mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani in the Afghan capital earlier in the day.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.”

She said that Pakistan is in contact with the interim government in Afghanistan and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and Mission in Afghanistan.

