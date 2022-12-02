Indian shares rally for eighth day

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended their rally for eighth straight session on Thursday, after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks boosted bets of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.29% to close at 63,284.19. The NSE Nifty 50 index also gained 0.29% to settle at 18,812.50. Both benchmarks rose about 0.7% to fresh all-time highs during the session.

On Wednesday Powell said moderate pace of rate hikes may come as soon as December meeting, triggering a rally across markets globally. Although, he cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over.

Market is expecting a small hike of 35-40 bps, but it should not have much of an impact because the inflation is cooling and crude prices have come down, AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital said, adding he expects a 2-4% rise for benchmark Nifty to 19,800-20,000 levels by year-end.