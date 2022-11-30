AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
Nov 30, 2022
Pakistan

'Code of conduct' case: ECP retains fine imposed on IK

Published 30 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has retained the fine imposed on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan but removed the fine on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct in the by-polls held last month.

A four-member ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and Justice (retired) Ikramullah Khan heard the case on Tuesday.

The bench announced reserved verdict in code of conduct violation case against the PTI chief. The bench maintained the imposition of Rs50,000 fine on Khan over the alleged code of conduct violation in the by-poll in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-45 Kurram.

However, in another case, the same bench removed fine of Rs10,000 on the interior minister. The fine was imposed by the electoral officials in Faisalabad for the alleged code of conduct violation in NA-108.

The interior minister had announced after casting his vote in the by-election in this constituency that he voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali. This allegedly amounted to the violation of the secrecy of the ballot.

