Nov 29, 2022
Ten terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

  • Heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices recovered, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 11:14pm
Security forces on Tuesday killed ten militants during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab area, the military's public affairs wing said in a statement.

"An Intelligence Based Operation was conducted to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents targeting security forces and civilians alike besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8 in general area Hoshab," according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement noted that as security forces were in process of establishing blocking positions after the identification of 12-14 terrorists' locations, militants opened fire, adding that during the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, ten terrorists were killed while one terrorist was apprehended in injured condition.

It said that two terrorists managed to escape and an operation to trace them was underway in the area.

A heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices has also been recovered.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," ISPR said.

Last week, security forces killed nine terrorists belonging to Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) during a search operation in Balochistan's Kohlu.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies were on the lookout for the terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar that killed two people and injured 19.

It said that BLA terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and attacks on security forces in the area.

