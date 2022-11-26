AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nine terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

  • Militants were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and attacks on security forces in the area, says the military's media wing
BR Web Desk Published November 26, 2022 Updated November 26, 2022 08:23pm
Follow us

Security forces on Saturday killed nine terrorists belonging to Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) during a search operation in Balochistan's Kohlu, the military's public affairs wing said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies were on the lookout for the terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar that killed two people and injured 19.

It said that BLA terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and attacks on security forces in the area.

The terrorists were involved in targeting engineers and labourers working on development projects in the province. The terrorists were now planning attacks in Kohlu, Kahan, and Mawand, ISPR said.

The operation started at 6am in the morning during which a fierce exchange of fire took place between the surrounded terrorists and the security forces, the military's media wing said.

A search operation by the security forces is also underway in the area, it added.

ISPR Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

Nine terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

PM Shehbaz urges Turkiye to invest in Pakistan's mega solar project

Ishaq Dar says Pakistani delegation to leave for Russia for potential oil deal

Pakistan secures €150mn in aid from ECO Trade and Development Bank: Marriyum

Saudi Arabia blocks Qatari beIN’s World Cup streaming platform

Lewandowski breaks World Cup duck as Poland beat Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo’s ‘total genius’ won World Cup penalty, says FIFA group

Relations with India, gender equality stressed at ‘talks by engro’ event in IBA

Xi tells Kim China willing to work with North Korea for ‘world peace’

Owned by resident Pakistanis: FBR starts taxing hundreds of foreign properties

Read more stories