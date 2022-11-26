Nine terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces on Saturday killed nine terrorists belonging to Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) during a search operation in Balochistan's Kohlu, the military's public affairs wing said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies were on the lookout for the terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar that killed two people and injured 19.

It said that BLA terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, and attacks on security forces in the area.

The terrorists were involved in targeting engineers and labourers working on development projects in the province. The terrorists were now planning attacks in Kohlu, Kahan, and Mawand, ISPR said.

The operation started at 6am in the morning during which a fierce exchange of fire took place between the surrounded terrorists and the security forces, the military's media wing said.

A search operation by the security forces is also underway in the area, it added.