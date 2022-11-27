AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
FBR widens probe into tax record leak of COAS, family

INP Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Saturday included three more income tax officers in the investigation of leaked tax record details of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.

Sources said FBR will carry out an investigation from the chief commissioner, commissioner and additional commissioner in connection with the leaked tax record details of Gen Bajwa and his family.

These three officers will also be removed from their posts as they are equally responsible for the leakage of these tax details, sources added.

The leaked tax details were downloaded from the deputy commissioner Lahore’s login and then pictures were captured from the deputy commissioner’s computer, sources said.

COAS, family: Dar takes notice of leaked tax details

Furthermore, two deputy commissioners of the land revenue department and 15 FBR officers have been investigated in the leaked in connection with the leaked tax record.

The forensic report reveals that the entire plan was hatched from the laptop and mobile phones of these officers, sources added. Two deputy commissioners Atif and Zahoor Ahmed are also arrested by the FBR investigation team.

