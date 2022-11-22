COAS, family: Dar takes notice of leaked tax details

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday took notice of the alleged leaked information pertaining to various taxes paid by soon-to-retire Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.

Taking notice of the matter, Dar said that the yet-to-be-identified officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had committed serious errors and violated the Official Secrets Act in divulging the information, if any.

Dar takes notice of ‘illegal, unwarranted leakage of tax info’ of COAS Bajwa’s family

Subsequently, the finance minister directed Tariq Mehmood Pasha, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue (with the status of Minister of State), to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours. “They disclosed FBR data concerning tax returns, which is against tax regulations,” Dar declared.