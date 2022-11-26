Jul-Oct period: Rs241.26bn authorised/disbursed under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has authorised/disbursed Rs241.26 billion, including Rs43.94 billion foreign aid, while Rs98.78 billion expenditures were made for development projects under the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 from July to October against the total allocation of Rs727 billion.

According to a summary of the PSDP-2022-23 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the federal government has authorised/disbursed a total of Rs184 billion including Rs8.64 billion foreign aid, whereas, a total of Rs54 billion expenditures were made for various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs563.3 billion budgeted allocations.

The federal government has authorised/disbursed Rs25.2 billion out of Rs140.64 billion allocations, whereas, Rs12.71 billion expenditures were made for development projects of provinces and Special Areas (previously under FD/KA and GB).

The government also authorised a total of Rs57.133 billion including Rs35.3 billion foreign aid, whereas, Rs44.64 billion expenditures were made out of Rs160 billion for development projects of corporations; a total of Rs29.9 billion including Rs13.96 billion foreign aid has been authorised out of Rs117.25 billion allocation for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA), whereas, Rs20.27 billion expenditures were made.

The government has authorised Rs27.22 billion including Rs21.338 billion foreign aid, whereas, Rs24.374 billion expenditures were made out of Rs42.98 billion for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The government authorised 2.41billion and made 161.47 million expenditures out of 12.65 billion budgeted allocations for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

The government has authorised/disbursed a total of Rs7.779 billion out of Rs44.72 billion, while Rs2.53 billion were expended for development projects of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Rs1.25 billion has been authorised for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, while Rs615.14 million were expended out of Rs6.33 billion.

The government authorised Rs4.488 billion against Rs32.65 billion allocations while Rs3.224 billion were made expenditures for development projects of the Railway Division. A total of Rs1.865 billion has been authorised out of Rs13.33 billion allocations while Rs791.1 million were made expenditures for development projects of the National Food Security and Research Division.

A total of Rs87 billion have been authorised/disbursed while Rs0.78 million were made expenditures for development projects of the Cabinet Division against Rs87 allocation.

A total of Rs4.21 billion authorized out of Rs6.33 billion budgeted allocation, whereas, Rs3.49 billion were made expenditures for development projects of the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

The government disbursed/authorisedRs286.46 million out of Rs1.66 billion budgeted allocation, while Rs14.59 million were expended for development projects of the Finance Division.

The government authorized/disbursed Rs21.4 billion whileRs18.81 billion made expenditures out of Rs97.56 billion budgeted allocation for the Water Resources Division, Rs4.28 billion has been authorised out of Rs18.12 billion allocation, while Rs1.65 billion expenditures were made for development projects of the Housing and Works Division.

The government has authorised Rs1.9 billion out of Rs9.5 billion allocations, whereas, Rs38.7 million expenditures were made for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs1.61 billion has been authorised while Rs400 million expenditures were made for development projects of the Interior Division against 8.1 billion budgeted allocation. The government has authorised Rs100 million while Rs96.33 million expenditures were made for the development project of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (Erra) out of Rs500 million.

