Nov 26, 2022
OGDCL launches education programme

Press Release Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: As a responsible corporate, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) under its CSR program launched ‘Mashal-e-Elm Program’ for out-of-school children of village Chappri in district Attock.

In this regard, an MoU was signed between Vision-21 Global and OGDCL to launch the education program at the cost of PKR 29.816 million. The MoU signing ceremony was held at OGDCL House, Islamabad.

ED (Services)-OGDCL Zia Salahuddin, Manager EC&N (CSR) beside other senior officials of both the companies were present on the occasion.

Under the initiative, quality education will be provided to the children of village Chappri in district Attock through speed literacy program for primary, middle and matric level.

The duration of the program will be four years including six months Skill Development Program for the students of the community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

