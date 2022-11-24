AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 81.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
EPCL 54.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FLYNG 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FNEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.42%)
GGGL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
PAEL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
TREET 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 147.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
UNITY 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.21%)
WAVES 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.52%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 16,289 Increased By 39.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,940 Increased By 59.5 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,834 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains on China’s property support, softer dollar

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 11:32am
Follow us

Copper prices rose on Thursday as China’s supportive measures for its property sector, a weaker US dollar and the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate hikes boost sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $8,079.50 a tonne by 0251 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% to 65,130 yuan ($9,117.76) a tonne.

“Metals are higher from Chinese bank’s pledge for loans and interest-free terms to other banks for re-lending to developers,” a Singapore-based metals trader said.

“There’s definitely more upside in the near-term … low inventories and any small catalyst from China policy change will help push metals higher.”

Three of China’s biggest commercial banks have agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giant Vanke, in a coordinated effort to support the country’s embattled property sector.

The sector, which consumes a vast amount of metals, makes up about a quarter of China’s economy.

Meanwhile, the Fed minutes of its latest meeting showed a “substantial majority” of policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China Covid outbreaks cap gains

The dollar slipped to a one-week low against its rivals, making metals less expensive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Chile state miner Codelco, the world’s top producer of copper, on Wednesday, disputed reports it intended to slash shipments to China next year amid worries over production. Meanwhile, analysts expect China’s copper demand to rise strongly in 2023, helped by the production of electric vehicles and rising investment in renewable power projects.

Among other metals, LME aluminium gained 0.9% to $2,417.50 a tonne, lead rose 0.7% to $2,122, tin climbed 0.6% to $22,170 and zinc rose 0.9% to $2,933.50.

SHFE nickel eased 0.7% to 199,850 yuan a tonne, lead rose 0.3% to 15,735 yuan, tin rose 0.4% to 183,300 yuan, zinc gained 0.5% to 23,780 yuan and aluminium rose 0.7% to 19,080 yuan.

Copper London Metal Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Copper gains on China’s property support, softer dollar

COAS terms East Pakistan secession ‘political failure’

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

Read more stories