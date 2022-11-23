AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China Covid outbreaks cap gains

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper snapped a four-session run of losses on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened, but rising COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China capped the upside.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $8,020 a tonne by 1700 GMT. It has pulled back about 7% since touching a five-month peak on Nov. 14.

US Comex copper futures climbed 1.5% to $3.63 a lb.

“The dollar is soft, yields are lower and that’s supporting the general level of risk appetite in the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The dollar index slipped from more than a one-week high against its rivals, making greenback-priced metals less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Copper’s correction lower in recent days was largely driven by worries about possible pandemic-related shutdowns in China that would curb metals demand, forcing bullish investors to cut their positions, Hansen said.

China’s capital Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday and Shanghai tightened rules for people entering the city as Chinese authorities grapple with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The market seems to be taking the view that the Chinese outbreak is a temporary one, but one that could last longer than expected, so that’s keeping a lid on any exuberance,” Hansen added.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1.1% lower at 64,410 yuan ($8,996.06) a tonne.

“A surge in cases during winter will likely test the resolve of officials. Fears of supply disruptions also eased after BHP averted a strike at its Escondida copper mine in Chile,” ANZ Research said in a note.

BHP said on Monday it had reached an agreement with a worker’s union to avoid a strike planned at Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.

Inventory supply has been rising, with on-warrant copper stocks in LME registered warehouses - those that have not been earmarked for removal - having surged by 88% in less than two weeks.

In other metals, LME aluminium climbed 2.3% to $2,434 a tonne, nickel surged 4.2% to $26,030 and tin advanced 3.2% to $21,840, but zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,904 and lead eased 0.4% to $2,093.

Copper Dollar dollar index LME aluminium Saxo Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China Covid outbreaks cap gains

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories