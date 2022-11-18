Amendment to Army Act will be challenged in courts: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he will challenge any amendment to the Army Act 1952, which is being mulled by the government.

Speaking to journalists, he said amendments are being pursued by the government for its own benefit.

“The amendments will be challenged in court,” he said.

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

His comments come as Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure is set to come to an end and Islamabad is abuzz with rumours about the government’s plan to amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952 in order to have a greater say over his replacement.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed ignorance about closed-door discussions on the proposed legislation that could enable the prime minister to appoint or retain an army chief with just a notification.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the government is not considering major changes to the PAA, 1952, adding that the proposed amendments package was required as per the Supreme Court’s verdict of 2019, which had called for legislating on the tenures of the services chiefs.

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

Imran, referring to the appointment of a new army chief, said nominations should be done on merit just like the appointment of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, speaking about his health following an assassination attempt in which he sustained bullet wounds, Imran said doctors will give their opinion on Saturday as to when he is fit to rejoin his party's long march, being held to pressure the government to announce snap elections. He will then announce the exact date that he will once again participate in the protest.

“I will lead the long march from Rawalpindi,” he said.

He further said former IG Punjab was blocking the registration of FIR of the assination attempt.

He also said that he will become PM again only “if I get complete hold of the office.”

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday flagged the risk of another attack on Imran, reported Aaj News. Imran had survived an assassination attempt earlier in November during his party’s long march.

“According to the intelligence reports submitted by the police, there are fears of another attack on Imran,” said IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during a joint hearing of two petitions.

On November 3, Imran was injured at Wazirabad, Gujranwala when shots were fired at his long march container. Imran is now recovering and it is expected he will announce on Saturday his plans to rejoin the demonstration.

At present, the long march has reached Chakwal. PTI leader Asad Umar is leading the demonstration in absence of Imran.