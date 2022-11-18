AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Minister expresses ignorance about any changes in Army Act

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: As the capital is abuzz with rumours about the government’s plan to amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952 to have a greater say over the army chief’s appointment, Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday expressed ignorance about the closed-door discussions on the proposed legislation that would enable the prime minister to appoint or retain an army chief with just a notification.

Talking to journalists outside the parliament, he said that the amendment “you people are talking about” is not in my knowledge, adding the committee for disposal of legislative case (CDLC) did discuss some pending issues at a cabinet meeting.

“I’ve no idea about the proposed legislation [to enable the prime minister to appoint or retain an army chief through a notification] as it never came under discussion in the cabinet,” he added.

However, he did say that besides being a law minister, he is also holding the portfolio of economic affairs minister, and he has no power to speak on the subject in question.

He continued that he had not been consulted on the appointment of the next army chief, adding the issue of the army chief should not be made controversial as there is a set procedure for the appointment of the army chief.

“I would say let this [appointment of the next army chief] happen like it was done in the past and we all should refrain from making this important appointment controversial, as any controversy with regard to it would not serve anyone’s interest,” he added.

A day ago, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had confirmed government’s plan but expressed his disapproval of the media hype over it.

He said the government is not considering some major changes to the PAA, 1952, adding the proposed amendments package was required as per the Supreme Court’s verdict of 2019, which had called for legislating on the tenures of the services chiefs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

