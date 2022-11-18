AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

  • Chief justice says it is responsibility of govt to look into the matter
Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 03:18pm
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday flagged the risk of another attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reported Aaj News. Imran had survived an assassination attempt earlier in November during his party’s long march.

“According to the intelligence reports submitted by the police, there are fears of another attack on Imran,” said IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during a joint hearing of two petitions.

The first was registered by PTI to seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing it to hold protests and sit-ins. The second one was lodged by traders who are concerned that the closure of main arteries in the capital by long march protesters is hurting business.

During the hearing, the police presented a report and said recently analysed chatter suggested the possibility of another attack on Imran during PTI’s long march, which is being held to pressure the government to hold snap elections.

“It is the responsibility of the government and the state to look into the matter,” the chief justice said.

He directed PTI to register a fresh petition in the court for NOC because the current one had become ineffective after the hearing. He ordered the administration to decide on PTI’s request in line with relevant law and also ensure that roads are not blocked. He also called for determining the venue of the rally.

“The court cannot suggest a place for the protest,” he stressed. “It is up to Islamabad’s administration to decide the venue as well as code of conduct.”

He told PTI counsel that party workers and protesters blocked the GT Road, the motorway, and other important highways.   “You should also have shown some responsibility,” he said.

On November 3, Imran was injured at Wazirabad, Gujranwala when shots were fired at his long march container. Imran is now recovering and it is expected he will announce on Saturday his plans to rejoin the demonstration.

At present, the long march has reached Chakwal. PTI leader Asad Umar is leading the demonstration in absence of Imran.

