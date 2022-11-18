KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 88,392 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,707 tonnes of import cargo and 5,685 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,707 comprised of 21,417 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,852 tonnes of Chickpeas, 8,628 tonnes of Dap, 9,688 tonnes of Iron Ore, and 39,122 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 5,685 tonnes comprised of 5,665 tonnes of containerized cargo and 20 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 2880 containers comprising of 1461 containers import and 1419 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 367 of 20’s and 546 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 168 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s loaded containers while 199 of 20’s and 460 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Momentum Phonex, Hyundai Oakland and Ym Excellence have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 09 ships namely, Kmtc Colombo, X-Press Kilimanjaro, Hafnia Providence, Sea King, Chemroad Hope, Ital Usodimare, Jolly Quarzo, Al Shaffian and Hyundai Oakland sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, MSC Area III, Bangkok Bridge, EM Astoria and Cape Kortia left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Fuwairit and CNC Dream are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.A Cargo volume of 163,128 tonnes, comprising 113,947 tonnes imports cargo and 49,181 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,178` Containers (1,285 TEUs Imports and 2,893 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, OOCL Washington, Chemroute Sky and Golden Ambrosia carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and MW-1 on Thursday, 17th November and RDO Concord is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 18th Nov- 2022.

