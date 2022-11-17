AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
EPCL 54.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.24%)
FCCL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.94%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.39%)
TPL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.91%)
TPLP 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TREET 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
TRG 145.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.08%)
UNITY 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.13%)
WAVES 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.56%)
BR30 16,233 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,820 Decreased By -164 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,763 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.34%)
Sri Lankan shares on 4-day slide, consumer and financial stocks weigh

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 04:50pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fourth straight session on Thursday, hurt by losses in consumer staples and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index fell 0.65% to 8,034.78

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and Ceylinco Insurance PLC were the top drags, falling 5.71% and 6.95%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 50.1 million shares from about 69.5 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 976.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.7 million), compared with 1.63 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 60.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 972.8 million rupees, data showed.

The island nation is in talks for a debt-for-nature swap deal for up to $1 billion, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Sri Lankan shares slide for a third day as industrial, financial stocks weigh

Debt-for-nature deals can help as they can produce so-called green bonds, or blue bonds in the case of those that focus on ocean conservation, which appeal to a rapidly growing investor base that wants to meet environmental, social & governance and net-zero goals.

These deals see expensive bonds or loans written down and replaced with cheaper financing, usually with the help of a credit guarantee from a multilateral development bank.

